Multiple Choice
Determine the bond angle for the thiocyanate ion, SCN–.
In the PCl3F2 molecule the chlorine atoms exist in the equatorial positions and the fluorine atoms exist in the axial positions. Based on this information, predict the Cl–P–Cl bond angle.
Determine the O–N–O bond angle for N2O4, which exists as O2N–NO2.
Identify the optimum c–c–c bond angle for each of the indicated carbon atoms in the molecule.
In cumulene, what are the C=C=C and H-C-H bond angles, respectively?
Based on the bond angles in CH4, NH3, and H2O, rank the magnitude of these repulsions.
Acids are electrolytes that, when dissolved in water, release ______ ions.