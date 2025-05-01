Multiple Choice
Apply Molecular Orbital Theory to determine the bond order of HHe+ ion.
Apply molecular orbital theory to predict which species has the strongest bond.
a) O2 b) O2– c) O2+ d) All the bonds are equivalent
Using Molecular Orbital Theory, answer the following questions dealing with carbon mononitride, CN.
Determine the bond order in a molecule or ion with 12 valence electrons.
Complete the molecular orbital diagram for CN−. Note that the 1𝑠 orbitals are not shown.