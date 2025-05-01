12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
- Open QuestionFor each molecule, indicate how many different electron-domain geometries are consistent with the molecular geometry shown.718views
- Open Question
Give the number of total electron groups, the number of bonding groups, and the number of lone pairs for the geometry depicted in (a).770views
- Open Question
What is the molecular geometry of a molecule with 4 outer atoms and 1 lone pair on the central atom?587views
- Open Question
What causes water molecules to have a bent shape, according to VSEPR theory?723views
- Open Question
Predict the molecular geometries of the following species, respectively: IF3, TeF4, XeF5+.678views
- Open Question
Name the geometry around each carbon atom. be sure to rotate the molecule to see all atoms.497views
- Open Question
Predict the molecular shapes of the following species, respectively: SeO3, BrO3−, ClF2+.705views
- Open Question
The molecular geometry (shape) of CCl4 is __________.571views
- Open Question
Determine the electron geometry (EG) and molecular geometry (MG) of the underlined carbon in CH3CN.558views
- Open Question
Identify each term as a description of an electron geometry or a molecular geometry.437views
- Open Question
Draw the Lewis structure of CBr4 and then determine its electron domain and molecular geometries.704views
- Open Question
What is the molecular geometry of the left carbon atom (circled) in acetic acid?398views
- Open Question
- Open Question
Tthe molecular geometry (shape) of NF3 is __________.565views
- Open Question
Determine the electron geometry (eg) and molecular geometry (mg) of the underlined atom CH3OCH3.588views