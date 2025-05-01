Multiple Choice
Aluminum has a face-centered cubic unit structure and a density of 2.716 g/cm3. Calculate the edge length of the unit cell.
An element crystallizes in a face-centered cubic lattice and has a density of 3.16 g/cm3. The edge of its unit cell is 7.49 x 10-8 cm. How many atoms are in each unit cell?
An element crystallizes in a face-centered cubic lattice and has a density of 18.44 g/cm3. The edge of its unit cell is 1.05×10-8 cm. Calculate the atomic mass for the element.
Sodium chloride solidifies into a face-centered cubic unit cell with a density of 2.17 g/cm3. What is its volume in cm3?
Assuming that the ionic radius of oxygen is 140 pm, estimate the ionic radius of manganese.