Which one of the following exhibits dipole-dipole attraction between molecules?
Determine if the compound of BCl2F is polar or nonpolar.
Determine if phosphorus trihydride, PH3, is polar or nonpolar.
Which of the following compounds is/are nonpolar?
I. COF2 II. ICl2– III. XeF4 IV. C8H18
Determine if disulfur dichloride, S2Cl2, is polar or nonpolar.
For each molecule, specify the polarity of the bonds and the overall polarity of the molecule.
why does the presence of lone pair electrons contribute to the polarity of a water molecule?
N2O polar or nonpolar
Determine the electron geometry (eg), molecular geometry (mg), and polarity of SO3.