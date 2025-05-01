The critical point of this substance occurs at what temperature?
Phase Diagrams
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Arrow I corresponds to:
Multiple Choice
What is the normal freezing point of this unknown substance?
Multiple Choice
At what temperature can we no longer tell the difference between the liquid and gas phases?
Multiple Choice Which processes occur at the triple point?
Multiple Choice The ability for liquids to mix without separating into two phases is called _________.
Multiple Choice For a given substance:
Multiple Choice Consider adding enough heat to a solid sample of a substance below its melting point to change the sample to the gas above its boiling point. Which of the following would involve no change in temperature of the sample as the described transition occurs?
Multiple Choice Calculate the amount of heat (in J) required to heat 2.00 grams of ice from −12.0℃ to 88.0℃.
The heat of fusion of water is 6.02 kJ/mol, the specific heat capacity of ice is 2.09 J/g ▪℃ and the specific heat capacity of water is 4.184 J/g ▪℃.
Multiple Choice Consider the phase diagram below: What changes would the sample undergo as the sample moves from the temperature and pressure at point 'a' to the temperature and pressure at point 'b'?
Open Question
Based on the phase diagram shown below, how will the melting point of the substance change if the pressure is increased above 1 atm?
Open Question
In the phase diagram for water, indicate the direction that the solid–liquid and liquid–gas coexistence lines will move along the temperature axis after the addition of solute.
Open Question
A gaseous substance turns directly into a solid. Which term describes this change?
Open Question
The boiling temperature and its relationship to the system exist in the ____.
Open Question
Which term describes the process by which water vapor changes to the liquid state?