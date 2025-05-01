Multiple Choice
Polonium crystallizes with a primitive cubic structure. It has a density of 9.4 g/cm3, a radius of 167 pm, and a molar mass of 209 g/mol. Calculate the number of atoms in one mole of Polonium.
1435
views
3
rank
1
comments
Polonium crystallizes with a primitive cubic structure. It has a density of 9.4 g/cm3, a radius of 167 pm, and a molar mass of 209 g/mol. Calculate the number of atoms in one mole of Polonium.
How many atoms are in a simple cubic (primitive cubic) unit cell?
How many total (or composite) atoms are contained in a unit cell of primitive cubic arrangement?