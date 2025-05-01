Given the following chemical reaction, A → B. If the concentration of A is doubled the rate increases by a factor of 2.83, what is the order of the reaction with respect to A.
15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
The data below were collected for the following reaction:CH3Cl (g) + 3 Cl2 (g) → CCl4 (g) + 3 HCl (g)
Calculate the value and units for the rate constant k.
- Multiple ChoiceThe concentration of N2O was monitored at a constant temperature as a function of time for the reaction below.
N2O (g) → N2 (g) + ½ O2 (g)
Determine the rate law for this reaction.
Reaction Time and Concentration of Nitrous Oxide Time (s) Molar Concentration [N2O] 0 0.500 M 20 0.382 M 40 0.310 M 60 0.260 M 80 0.224 M
- Multiple ChoiceUsing the data below (also from questions 6 and 7), determine the value of the rate constant for the reaction.
Data Table for Three Experiments Experiment Initial [NH4+] Initial [NO2] Initial rate (M/s) Experiment 1 0.24 M 0.10 M 7.2 × 10-6 M/s Experiment 2 0.12 M 0.10 M 3.6 × 10-6 M/s Experiment 3 0.12 M 0.15 M 5.4 × 10-6 M/s
- Multiple ChoiceFor the reaction 2 NOCl (g) → 2 NO (g) + Cl2 (g),the experimental rate law is: rate = k[NOCl]2[NO]-1
Determine if the following mechanism is valid.
Step 1: NOCl (g) ⇌ NO (g) + Cl (g) (fast)
Step 2: NOCl (g) + Cl (g) → NO (g) + Cl2 (g) (slow)
- Open Question
Consider the rate law. rate=𝑘[a]𝑥 determine the value of 𝑥 if the rate doubles when [a] is doubled.
- Open QuestionUsing the data in the table, determine the rate constant of the reaction and select the appropriate units. a+2b⟶c+d
- Open QuestionUsing the data in the table, calculate the rate constant of this reaction. a+b⟶c+d
- Open QuestionFor each reaction order, identify the proper units for the rate constant, 𝑘. not all of the choices will be used.
- Open QuestionWhat is the value of the rate constant k for this reaction?
- Open Question
Consider the rate law. Rate = k[A]x. Determine the value of x if the rate doubles when [A] is doubled.605views
- Open Question
According to this data, what is the order of the reaction in OH-, to the nearest whole number?
- Open Question
Considering the rate law, rate = k[a]2[b], which of the following statements is correct?
- Open Question
Consider the following reaction: 2 Mg + O2 → 2 MgO, rate=k[Mg][O2]2
- Open Question
Determine the rate law for each elementary step. drag the symbols into the equations as needed.