Atomic Theory Example 1

here in this example question, it says which of the following statements are consistent with Dalton's atomic theory, as it was originally stated. So here we're following just Dalton's first five original postulates. We're not taking a look at the modern atomic theory, which chemist today used through the use of further experimentations and instrumentation. So here, for one, nitrogen and phosphorus atoms have the same mass. Remember, Dalton wasn't aware of isotopes. He wasn't aware that different elements could have the same mass number and therefore atomic Mass, So this would not be consistent when his original posturings next all let Adams are identical. This is almost word for word, one of his postulates, he said, that identical elements or identical Adams should possess the same mass size and properties, so this would be consistent to barium and chlorine atoms, combined in a 1 to 2 ratio to form barium chloride. So barren chloride is B a C. L two. There is one barium to two Korans. This is consistent with Dalton's original postulate, or Adams combined in simple whole number ratios. Then, finally, uranium atoms undergo Alfa decayed to become thorium Adams. This is really talking about radioactive processes which do occur. But again, in Dalton's time, he didn't know that this could happen. So this does not go with one of his five original postulates. So out of the choices on Lee Option two and three could be consistent with Dalton's original atomic theory, so that would give us options see as a correct answer.

