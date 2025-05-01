Calculate the molecular weight of C3H5N3O3.
2. Atoms & Elements
Calculating Molar Mass
- Multiple Choice
The reaction between nickel metal and hydrochloric acid is not a simple dissolution. The product formed is NiCl2 • 6 H2O (s), nickel (II) chloride hexahydrate, which has exactly 6 waters of hydration in the crystal lattice for every nickel ion. What is the molar mass of nickel (II) chloride hexahydrate, NiCl2 • 6 H2O (s)?
- Multiple Choice
What is the molar mass of diazepam also known as Valium if 0.05570 mol weighs 15.86 g?
- Multiple ChoiceUse the data in the table to calculate the atomic mass of silicon.
Exact Mass and Abundance of 3 Isotopes of Silicon Isotope Isotopic Mass Abundance 28Si 27.97693 amu 92.23% 29Si 28.97649 amu 4.67% 30Si 29.97376 amu 3.10%
- Multiple ChoiceThe atomic mass of argon is 39.948 amu. Without any mathematical computations, which of the following isotopes has the largest natural abundance?
Exact Mass 3 Isotopes of Argon Isotope Isotopic Mass 36Ar 35.96755 amu 38Ar 37.96272 amu 40Ar 39.96238 amu
Which of the following represents the largest amount of Ag?
- Open Question
What is the molar mass of CHCl3? 48.47 g/mol, 83.92 g/mol, 119.37 g/mol, or 121.39 g/mol?
- Open Question
Which is the molar mass of H2O? 10.02 g/mol 16.00 g/mol 17.01 g/mol 18.02 g/mol
- Open Question
Here is the query: What is the molar mass of fluorine, F2? Is it 9.00 g/mol, 18.00 g/mol, 19.00 g/mol, or 38.00 g/mol?
Calculate the molar mass of each compound. keep at least one decimal place in atomic masses from the periodic table.
- Open Question
Which is the formula mass of Na2SO4? 119.06 amu, 125.98 amu, 142.05 amu, or 174.12 amu?
- Open Question
Which is the molar mass of BF3? 10.81 g/mol 29.81 g/mol 48.81 g/mol 67.81 g/mol
- Open Question
Determine the formula weight of Ca(NO3)2. Provide an answer to two decimal places.
- Open Question
What is the molar mass of 1-butene if 5.38 × 1016 molecules of 1-butene weigh 5.00 μg?
- Open Question
What is the molar mass of Al2(SO4)3? 150.03 g/mol 278.03 g/mol 342.17 g/mol 450.09 g/mol