The reaction between nickel metal and hydrochloric acid is not a simple dissolution. The product formed is NiCl 2 • 6 H 2 O (s), nickel (II) chloride hexahydrate, which has exactly 6 waters of hydration in the crystal lattice for every nickel ion. What is the molar mass of nickel (II) chloride hexahydrate, NiCl 2 • 6 H 2 O (s)?