Open Question
Determine the total sum of the coefficients after balancing the following equation.
___ C2H5SH (g) + ___ O2 (g) → ___ CO2 (g) + ___ H2O (l) + ___ SO2 (g)
___ Ba(OH)2 + ___ H3PO4 → ___ H2O + ___ Ba3(PO4)2
___NaOH (aq) + ___ H3PO4(aq) → ___ H2O(l) + ___ Na3PO4(aq)
Write the balanced equation for the following by inserting the correct coefficients in the blanks.
___ Al4C3 (s) + ___ H2O (l) → ___ Al2O3 (s) + ___ CH4 (g)
Determine the balanced chemical equation when ethanol, C2H6O is ignited in the presence of air.
For each molecule of C4H8 that reacts, how many molecules of carbon dioxide and water are produced?
H3PO4 + Mg(OH)2 → Mg3(PO4)2 + H2O
For the following balanced equation, which has the highest coefficient? 4 H2 + 2 C → 2 CH4