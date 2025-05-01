3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
- Open Question: Hydrogen cyanide is produced industrially from the reaction of gaseous ammonia
- Multiple Choice: When the amounts of all reactants are given for a chemical equation, the amount that is used to calculate the amount of product formed is the
- Multiple Choice
The following reaction shows the mineral ilmenite, FeTiO3, being reacted with chlorine gas and sand in order to extract titanium (IV) chloride.
FeTiO3 (s) + 3 Cl2 (g) + 3 C (s) → 3 CO (g) + FeCl2 (s) + TiCl4 (g)
FeTiO3 (s) + 3 Cl2 (g) + 3 C (s) → 3 CO (g) + FeCl2 (s) + TiCl4 (g)

Assuming a 100% yield, how many grams of titanium (IV) chloride can be extracted when reacting 18.0 g ilmenite, 30.0 g Cl2 and 40.0 g C?
- Multiple Choice
Lithium solid reacts with oxygen gas to create lithium oxide solid.
4 Li (s) + O2 (g) → 2 Li2O (s)
If 131 g of Li are allowed to react with 215 g O2, how many kilograms of the excess reactant would remain?
- Open Question
- Open Question: Nitrogen and hydrogen combine at a high temperature, in the presence of a catalyst, to produce ammonia. N2(g) + 3H2(g) ⟶ 2NH3(g) there are four molecules of nitrogen and nine molecules of hydrogen present in the diagram. When the reaction is complete, how many molecules of NH3 are produced?
- Open Question
- Open Question: 1 moles of mn reacts with 1 moles of O2. What is the theoretical yield of the product? 𝗠𝗻(𝘀) + 𝗢2(𝗴) → 𝗠𝗻𝗢2(𝘀)
- Open Question: How many co2 molecules would be formed from the reaction mixture that produces the greatest amount of products?
- Open Question: After the reaction, how much octane is left?
- Open Question: How many moles of water are produced in this reaction?
- Open Question: For each of the given situations, indicate whether s or o2 is the limiting reactant.
- Open Question: If the amount of h2 is doubled, how many moles of h2o would have formed?
- Open Question: How many molecules of cl2 would be formed from the reaction mixture that produces the greatest amount of products?
- Open Question: Nitrogen and hydrogen combine at a high temperature, in the presence of a catalyst, to produce ammonia.
- Open Question: How many grams of c2h2 are present after the reaction is complete?
- Open Question: Ammonia is produced by the reaction of nitrogen and hydrogen. n2(g)+3h2(g)→2nh3(g)