Determine the empirical and molecular formula for chrysotile asbestos. Chrysotile has the following percent composition: 28.03% Mg, 21.60% Si, 1.16% H, and 49.21% O. The molar mass for chrysotile is 520.8 g/mol.
Elemental analysis of the unknown gas from part A revealed that it is 30.45% N and 69.55% O by mass. What is the molecular formula for this gas?
How many atoms of each element are in the chemical formula Ca(OH)2?
How many atoms of nitrogen are in the chemical formula Ni(NO3)2? 2 1 6 3
Valproic acid, used to treat seizures and bipolar disorder, is composed of C, H, and O. A 0.165-g sample is combusted to produce 0.166 g of water and 0.403 g of carbon dioxide. If the molar mass is 144 g/mol, what is the molecular formula?