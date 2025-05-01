Open Question
Nickel metal is added to a solution of copper(ii) nitrate.
971
views
Based on your understanding of activities determine if a reaction occurs and if so provide the products formed.
Ba (s) + H2O (g) →
Based on your understanding of activities determine if a reaction occurs and if so provide the products formed.
Zn (s) + NiCl2 (aq) →
If the activity of halogens is stated as:Fluorine > Chlorine > Bromine > Iodine, determine if a reaction occurs and if so provide the products formed.
Cl2 (g) + AlBr3 (aq) →
What is produced during the replacement reaction of Cu(NO3)2 and Zn?
What will happen when a less reactive metal is added to a metal salt solution?