Predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation.
Ag2SO4 (aq) + KCl (aq) →
Predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation.
MgBr2 (aq) + NaC2H3O2 (aq) →
Determine the balanced equation for the neutralization equation
Ca(OH)2 (aq) + HCN (aq) →
Consider the reaction 2 Al(OH)3 + 3 H2SO4 → x + 6y. What are x and y?
An acid (x) reacts with a base (y) to produce Mg3(PO4)2. What are x and y?
Which type of chemical reaction occurs in C6H12 + 9O2 right arrow 6CO2 + 6H2O?
What is produced during the replacement reaction of Ba(NO3)2 and Na2SO4?
Suppose that aqueous solutions of barium nitrate and potassium carbonate are mixed. What is the name of the compound or compounds that precipitate?
Formic acid can react with NaOH in aqueous solution to produce the formate ion, HCOO−. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.
Write an equation for the precipitation reaction that occurs (if any) when you mix solutions of ammonium chloride and iron(III) nitrate mix.
Enter the molecular equation representing aqueous acetic acid neutralized by aqueous barium hydroxide.
Identify the precipitate (if any) that forms when KOH and Cu(NO3)2 are mixed.
In a chemical equation, which symbol should be used to indicate that a substance is in solution?