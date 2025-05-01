When a(n) _________ agent oxidizes, it causes reduction in another substance.
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
- Open Question
- Multiple Choice
Which element is being reduced in the following reaction?
Cr2O72- + 3 HNO2 + 5 H+ → 2 Cr3+ + 3NO3- + 4 H2O
- Multiple Choice
Identify the oxidizing agent and reducing agent from the following redox reaction.
Ba (s) + Cl2 (g) → BaCl2 (aq)
- Multiple Choice
Which element is oxidized and which is reduced in the following reaction?
Hg (aq) + HgCl2 (aq) → Hg2Cl2
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following represents an oxidation-reduction reaction?
I. PCl3 (aq) + Cl2 (g) → PCl5 (aq)
II. 2 AgNO3 (aq) + Cu (s) → Cu(NO3)2 (aq) + 2 Ag (s)
III. CO2 (g) + 2 LiOH (aq) → Li2CO3 (aq) + H2O (l)
IV. FeCl2 (aq) + 2 NaOH (aq) → Fe(OH)2 (aq) + 2 NaCl (aq)
- Multiple ChoiceWhat is the oxidizing agent in the following reaction?
3 PbO (s) + 2 NH3 (aq) → N2 (g) + 3 H2O (l) + 3 Pb (s)
- Open Question
A substance with the potential to cause reduction in another substance is __________.
- Open Question
A substance with the potential to cause oxidation in another substance is __________.
- Open Question
Which of the following is true about a redox reaction? In a redox reaction, the reducing agent loses electrons. In a redox reaction, the oxidizing agent loses electrons. In a redox reaction, the oxidized species gains electrons. In a redox reaction, the reduced species loses electrons.
- Open Question
Identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent for 4Li(s) + O2(g) → 2Li2O(s)
- Open Question
What element is being reduced in the following redox reaction? Cr(OH)4-(aq) + ClO-(aq) → CrO42-(aq) + Cl-(aq)
- Open Question
Which element is oxidized in this reaction? Fe2O3 + 3CO → 2Fe + 3CO2
- Open Question
Which element is reduced in this reaction? 2KMnO4 + 3Na2SO3 + H2O → 2MnO2 + 3Na2SO4 + 2KOH
- Open Question
Which substance is the oxidizing agent in this reaction? 2CuO + C → 2Cu + CO2
- Open Question
A chemical reaction that has the general formula of AB → A + B is best classified as what type of reaction?