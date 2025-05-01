Multiple Choice
Which of the following represents the formation equation for barium nitrate, Ba(NO3)2?
Identify a substance that is not in its standard state.
Ibuprofen is used as an anti-inflammatory agent used to deal with pain and bring down fevers. If it has a molecular formula of C13H18O2, determine the balanced chemical equation that would give you directly the enthalpy of formation for ibuprofen.
Which substance has ΔHf defined as 0 kJ/mol? H2O(s), Ne(l), F2(g), CO2(g).
How many kilojoules of heat will be released when exactly 1 mole of manganese, Mn, is burned to form Mn3O4(s) at standard state conditions?
Using Hess's law, calculate the heat of formation for Cao(s) using the following reaction.