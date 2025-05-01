Multiple Choice
An unknown gas expands in a container increasing the volume from 4.3 L to 8.2 L at a constant pressure of 931 mmHg. Calculate the internal energy of the system if the system absorbs 2.3 kJ of energy.
1379
views
8
rank
4
comments
An unknown gas expands in a container increasing the volume from 4.3 L to 8.2 L at a constant pressure of 931 mmHg. Calculate the internal energy of the system if the system absorbs 2.3 kJ of energy.
A gas reaction is allowed to take place in a canister while submerged in water at a temperature of 25oC. The gas expands and does P-V work on the surroundings equal to 385 J. At the same time, the temperature of the water decreases to 20oC as the energy in the gas reaction reaches 364 J. What is the change in energy of the system?
Does a change in energy always indicate that a chemical reaction has taken place?