A radioactive particle weighing 7.20 x 103 ng is found 110 m above the earth's surface. What is its potential energy?
What must be added to water in order to change state from liquid to a gas?
What happens to the molecules that make up a chocolate chip as it is heated in the oven?
The energy stored in the chemical bonds of fossil fuels is a form of __________ energy.
Which would most likely cause an increase in the energy of water molecules in liquid water?