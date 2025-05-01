Multiple Choice
What is the velocity (in m/s) of an electron that has a wavelength of 3.13 x 105 pm? (Mass of an electron = 9.11 x 10-31 kg).
The faster an electron is moving, the _________ its kinetic energy, and the __________ its wavelength.
Consider an atom traveling at 3.00 x 1015 m/s. The de Broglie wavelength is found to be 7.1316 x 10-39. Determine the mass (in g) of the atom.