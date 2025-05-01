Multiple Choice
To what uncertainty (in m) can the position of a baseball traveling at 51.0 m/s be measured if the uncertainty of its speed is 0.12%? The mass of the baseball is 150 g.
A proton with a mass of 1.67 x 10-27 kg traveling at 4.7 x 105 m/s has an uncertainty in its velocity of 1.77 x 105 m/s. Determine its uncertainty in position.
An electron with a mass of 9.11 x 10-31 kg has an uncertainty in its position of 630 pm. What is the uncertainty in its velocity?