Select the correct quantum numbers for the highlighted electrons in a set of 5d orbitals.
9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number
- Multiple Choice1174views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following set of quantum numbers is possible?1705views5rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following set of quantum numbers is possible for an electron in a set of 6f orbitals?1469views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is false?1535views3rank
- Open Question
Which set of three quantum numbers does not specify an orbital in the hydrogen atom?574views
- Open Question
Quantum numbers arise naturally from the mathematics used to describe the possible states of an electron in an atom. the four quantum numbers, the principal quantum number (𝑛), the angular momentum quantum number (𝓁), the magnetic quantum number (𝑚𝓁), and the spin quantum number (𝑚s) have strict rules which govern the possible values. identify all allowable combinations of quantum numbers for an electron.802views
- Open QuestionWhich of the following sets of quantum numbers is not allowed?772views
- Open QuestionWhich of the following set of quantum numbers (ordered n, ℓ, mℓ, ms) are possible for an electron in an atom?3086views
- Open QuestionIdentify which sets of quantum numbers are valid for an electron. each set is ordered (n,ℓ,mℓ,ms).1144views
- Open QuestionWhich one of the following sets of quantum numbers is not possible?682views
- Open QuestionIdentify the set of quantum numbers of each of the following elements542views
- Open QuestionSelect the acceptable sets of quantum numbers in an atom.565views1rank
- Open Question
What rule/principle states that electrons fill orbitals from lowest energy to highest energy?421views