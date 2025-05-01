Multiple Choice
Arrange the following atoms in order of decreasing atomic radius:Sr, Se, Ne, Zn
Which alkaline earth metal has the smallest atomic radius?
In moving from top to bottom in the same column on the periodic table, what trend is expected for atomic size?
What trend in size of the atom do you see as you move down a group?
Which element, oxygen (O) or fluorine (F), has a smaller atomic radius?
The experimental Bi−I bond length in bismuth triiodide, BiI3, is 2.81 Å. Based on this value and data in the figure, predict the atomic radius of Bi.
The atomic radius of an element ____________ when you move from the top to the bottom of a family.