What is the identity of an element when the effective nuclear charge of its valence electrons is 18 while its shielding constant is 5?
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge
Multiple Choice
In which orbital does an electron in a sulfur atom experience the greatest shielding?
Using Slater's Rules calculate the effective nuclear charge of the 4d orbital electron in iodine.
The shielding of electrons gives rise to an effective nuclear charge, Zeff, which explains why boron is larger than oxygen. Estimate the approximate Zeff felt by a valence electron of boron and oxygen, respectively?
Calculate Zeff for a 3d electron in a copper atom, Cu.
Classify each statement about effective nuclear charge, 𝑍eff , as true or false.
Rank the elements by effective nuclear charge, 𝑍eff, for a valence electron.
In which orbital below would an electron (on average) be closest to the nucleus?
What trend in atomic radius occurs down a group on the periodic table what causes this trend?
What trend in atomic radius occurs down a group on the periodic table? What causes this trend?
Rank the following elements by effective nuclear charge, ZEff, for a valence electron: Kr, Se, Ca, K, Ge