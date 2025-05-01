Multiple Choice
Which of the following represents the third electron affinity of Si?
Determine which atom in the following set has the most exothermic electron affinity:N, O, C, B, Ne
Rank the following elements in order of increasing electron affinity: Cs, Hg, F, S
Which element would most likely have an electron affinity measuring closest to zero? Na Al Rb Ar
Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity from each pair. a.Li or K