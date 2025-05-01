What is the full electron configuration of the selenide ion?
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration: Ions
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Determine the electron configuration for the Cl+ ion.
Multiple Choice
Determine the electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the silver ion.
Open Question
What element forms an ion with an electronic configuration of [Ne] and a −2 charge?
Open Question
What element forms an ion with an electronic configuration of [Kr] and a −2 charge?
Open Question
What element forms an ion with an electronic configuration of [Xe] and a −2 charge?
Open Question
How many electrons must an n atom accept to gain stability
Open Question
Enter the electron configuration for the ion most likely formed by phosphorus.
Open Question
Select the name of the element that forms a 2+ ion with electron configuration
Open Question
If the following elements were to form ions, they would attain the same number of electrons as which noble gas?
Open Question
What is the charge on the most stable ion of each of the following elements?
Open Question
Predict the ground‑state electron configuration of each ion. use the abbreviated noble gas notation.
Open Question
Using core notation, what is the abbreviated electron configuration of yttrium (Y)?
Open Question
What is the electron configuration of the chlorine atom after it gains an electron?
Open Question
