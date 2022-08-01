The Electron Configurations: Exceptions

before we can talk about the exceptions to the electron configurations, it's important to understand why they exist. We're going to say here that P and D sub shells or sub level orbital's are most stable when there are half filled or totally filled with electrons because of symmetry. So here, for P and G, when they're half filled, their stable in this way. So remember following off while Prince not off principle but the following the hunt's role electrons that are degenerate or have the same energy there half filled. So up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up. So when P sub levels or sub shells air filled halfway there, stable when d are half filled there also stable now when they're totally filled in there are also stable. So up, up, up and come back around down, down, down, up, up, up, up, up, down, down, down, down and down. So just remember, it's this drive to either be half filled or totally filled by the P and D sub shells or sub levels that causes some of these exceptions to the electron configurations that will see later on

Hide transcripts