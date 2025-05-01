Multiple Choice
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the following acid:H2SO4
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for hydrocyanic acid:HCN
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for chloric acid:HClO3
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for phosophoric acid:H3PO4
Draw a lewis structure for so2 in which all atoms obey the octet rule. Show formal charges. Do not consider ringed structures.
In molecules, C, H, O, and N atoms usually make __, __, __, and __ bonds respectively.
Determine the number of valence electrons in HCN and then draw the corresponding Lewis structure.