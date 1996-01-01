- 0. Math Review(0)
Wave Interference: Videos & Practice Problems
Wave Interference Practice Problems
A taut rope, as shown below, has two pulses moving towards each other at a speed of 2.0 cm/s. Sketch the shape of the rope at the end of 3.0 seconds.
At t = 0, two waves are traveling toward each other with a speed of 0.4 cm/s on a tight wire as shown below. If each square measures 0.5 cm, what is the most likely shape of the wire at t = 5.0 s.
A radio with two detached speakers is tuned to a radio station playing an alert tone at 1050 Hz. The speakers are initially placed at the same point, 3.20 m away from a listener. One speaker is moved backward from the listener. What distance x between the two speakers will create destructive interference for the second time at the listener's position?
Two identical alarm speakers connected to the same circuit are fitted to a building. They are separated by 5.0 m. Point P is located 2.0 m from alarm D on the axis connecting the two speakers. If pure sine waves emitted by both alarms are in phase and move straight to point P, determine the least frequency capable of causing constructive interference at point P.
A vehicle (at rest) is fitted with two sirens that are 2.2 m apart. The sirens are operated by the same circuitry, emitting pure sine waves that are in phase. A point S lies 1.1 m on one side measured from the sirens. For sound waves traveling straight from the siren to point S, calculate the least frequency that causes destructive interference at point S.
A 75 inch LED TV has left and right stereo speakers separated by 1.50 m. The speakers, which are run by the same sound card inside the TV are beeping the same notification tone. The microphone on a recording smartphone is placed perpendicularly and 0.8 m directly in front of one of the speakers. Determine all frequencies between 20 Hz and 1.5 kHz that cause constructive interference at the location of the microphone.
Two audio emitters are separated by 1.20 m. They emit sound at a wavelength of 52.0 cm. A sound recorder orbits one of the emitters in a circular path at a radius of 1.35 m. Determine all values of d less than or equal to 1.35 m measured from the other emitter for which the recorder detects maximum gain in the audio recorded.
Two radio speakers are separated by 2.00 m. The speakers are playing a note of wavelength 68.6 cm that spreads evenly in all directions. A drone carrying a microphone orbits one of the speakers at a radius of 2.20 m. Determine all values of d less than or equal to 2.20 m measured from the other speaker for which the microphone will not detect any sound.
Two speakers on a roadshow truck are 11.0 m apart. A notification of frequency 850 Hz and in the same phase is playing from the speakers. The speed of sound in the air at that instant is 346 m/s. The reflections from the walls of the truck are negligible. A programmer is standing at the center of the two speakers listening carefully while directly facing one of the speakers. This orientation means both ears have the same distance measured from both speakers. Does the programmer detect constructive or destructive interference? Explain?
Two speakers in an open field are separated by 20.0 m. A tune of 550 Hz from the same source is channeled to the speakers. The temperature is quite high, raising the speed of sound in air to 349 m/s. A recording microphone is located at the center of the two speakers. What distance measured from the midpoint of the two speakers will the microphone detect a first maximum gain of the sound?
Two speakers are placed facing an audience. The speakers are playing a tone in phase with each other at a wavelength of 0.85 m. A member of the audience has the position shown. Determine the path difference for the waves emitted by the speakers.
Digital television broadcast towers F and G are 257 m apart. Tower F is located left of tower G. Their antennas radiate in phase at the same frequency. A TV antenna is located at point H, 1 km to the right of antenna G on the axis connecting the two antennas. TV networks broadcast at various frequencies called channels. Assuming a channel can have any frequency, and similarly, the wavelength, determine the longest wavelength of a channel that will cause destructive interference at point H.
Mobile phone network towers P and Q are separated by 375 m. Tower P is located left of tower Q. Their antennas are radiating in phase at identical frequencies. A mobile phone is located to the left of antenna P at point R, 1.2 km from the tower on the axis connecting the two antennas. Mobile networks have various bands with different frequencies and wavelengths. Assuming the bands can have any frequency value, determine the largest wavelength that produces constructive interference at point R.
Consider a circular wave with a frequency of 100 Hz propagating in a medium with a speed of 340 m/s. At a certain instant, the phase at a distance of 2.0 m from the source is 3π rad. What is the phase at distances of i) 1.5 m and ii) 2.5 m from the source at the same instant?
A radio station transmits a signal at a frequency of 98.5 kHz. If the phase difference between the two antennas which are located along the x-axis is 2π/3 rad, what is the distance between the antennas? Assume that the speed of the signal is 3.00 × 106 m/s.
Two speakers are placed along the x-axis, one at x= -100 m and the other at x = +100 m. The speakers emit sound waves with a frequency of 127.5 Hz. A person stands at the point (x,y) = (100 m, 600 m). Determine whether there will be perfectly constructive interference, perfectly destructive interference or something in between at that point. The phase difference between the two speakers is 2π/3 rad. Take the speed of sound in air as 340 m/s.
During an experiment, the radio waves emitted by two radio frequency antennas are observed by keeping them at different positions with respect to each other. The radio waves from both antennas are of the same frequency with an amplitude of 'Y'. The waves produce a destructive interference when antenna 1 is placed 15 cm behind antenna 2. And if antenna 1 is moved to the right, the waves first produce a constructive interference with an amplitude of '2Y' when it is 35 cm in front of antenna 2. Determine the amplitude of the resultant wave when the antennas are placed together. Give your answer in terms of 'Y'.
During a concert, three violin artists are playing the same tune on stage. The placement of the violin artists is depicted in the figure. You are sitting in the audience 8.0 m away in front of the middle artist. Determine the minimum distance through which the middle violin artist must change his position backward so that you can hear maximum sound intensity. Consider the amplitude of the sound is 'A' and the frequency is 425 Hz from each violin. The velocity of sound is 340 m/s.
In an annual gathering of a college, three students are doing a piano show. They are sitting as portrayed in the figure. The college principal is sitting 3.0 m away in front of the middle student playing the piano. The amplitude of the sound played is 'B' at a frequency of 170 Hz by each student. Determine the ratio of the maximum intensity of sound to the sound intensity of a single piano if the sound waves emitted are in phase. Consider the speed of sound is 340 m/s and all the sound measurements are done at the position of Principal.