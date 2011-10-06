1. Intro to Physics Units
80PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the daughter isotope that is produced by the following reaction: i) negative β decay of Phosphorus ( ), ii) α decay of radium , and iii) positive β decay of carbon ()
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1632S
ii) 86222Rn
iii) 511B
B
i) 1630S
ii) 89227Ac
iii) 511B
C
i) 1428Si
ii) 89227Ac
iii) 714N
D
i) 1428Si
ii) 86222Rn
iii) 714N
