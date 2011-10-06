1. Intro to Physics Units
81PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show that the β+ decay of , according to the equation , is energetically possible and calculate the energy produced. 22Na has an atomic mass of 21.994438 u and 22Ne has an atomic mass of 21.9913851u and a positron has a mass of 0.0005486 u.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.15 MeV
B
2.33 MeV
C
4.15 MeV
D
7.65 MeV