1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
79PRACTICE PROBLEM
A physics student claims that carbon-14 decays according to the equation i) Evaluate the validity of his claim. If you agree with the student calculate the energy released during the decay. ii) Repeat part i) if the student claims that a cobalt-60 decays according to the equation .
A physics student claims that carbon-14 decays according to the equation i) Evaluate the validity of his claim. If you agree with the student calculate the energy released during the decay. ii) Repeat part i) if the student claims that a cobalt-60 decays according to the equation .
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) It is not possible that carbon-14 decay according to the student equation
ii) It is not possible that cobalt-60 decay according to the student equation
ii) It is not possible that cobalt-60 decay according to the student equation
B
i) It is possible that carbon-14 decay according to the student equation, and the energy released is 1.50 MeV
ii) It is not possible that cobalt-60 decay according to the student equation
ii) It is not possible that cobalt-60 decay according to the student equation
C
i) It is not possible that carbon-14 decay according to the student equation
ii) It is possible that cobalt-60 decay according to the student equation, and the energy released is 2.31 MeV
ii) It is possible that cobalt-60 decay according to the student equation, and the energy released is 2.31 MeV
D
i) It is possible that carbon-14 decay according to the student equation, and the energy released is 1.50 MeV
ii) It is possible that cobalt-60 decay according to the student equation, and the energy released is 2.31 MeV
ii) It is possible that cobalt-60 decay according to the student equation, and the energy released is 2.31 MeV