19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose that two twin exoplanets separated by a distance of d=2 × 108 m are released from rest and approach each other under mutual gravitational attraction until they collide together. Find the speeds at the collision if the mass and the radius of each exoplanet are M= 2 × 1025 Kg and r = 5 × 105 m respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.8 × 103 m/s
B
2.6 × 103 m/s
C
3.6 × 104 m/s
D
3.7 × 105 m/s