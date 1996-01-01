12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circular disk of diameter 15cm is attached to an electric motor. The disk has a coupling screw located 7cm from the center of the disk. The disk is accelerated at 1400 rad/s2 in a time t = 1.5s and allowed to spin at uniform angular velocity for 1s. Determine the number of rotations made by the disk.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3675 rev
B
585 rev
C
1575 rev
D
251 rev