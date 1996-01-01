For a science fair, a student attaches a marble of mass 250 g to the end of a metallic wire of length 1.15 m. The wire is suspended vertically from the free end on a frictionless pivot. The stretched wire and the marble are displaced by an angle θ and released. The system oscillates in a vertical plane. The marble's speed at the bottom of its motion is 6.3 m/s. Find the tension in the wire at the bottom.