8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Vertical Centripetal Forces
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An object of mass 0.125 kg attached to a cable revolves in a vertical circular motion of radius 0.5 m. The magnitude of the velocity is 4.5 m/s at the highest vertical position and 7.8 m/s at the lowest vertical position. Find the cable's tension at the highest vertical position.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.0 N
B
11 N
C
12 N
D
23 N