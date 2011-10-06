1. Intro to Physics Units
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a hydrogen atom in the 3d state placed in an external magnetic field of 0.400 T. The applied magnetic field is uniform and is in the z-axis. In an external field, degeneracy is disrupted, and spectral lines are separated. Find out how many levels the state 3d splits due to this interaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Nine levels, -4-3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2,3,4
B
Seven levels -3,-2, -1, 0, 1, 2,3
C
Five levels -2, -1, 0, 1, 2
D
Three levels -1, 0, 1