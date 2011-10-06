1. Intro to Physics Units
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the context of the Bohr model, consider an electron in a hydrogen atom transitions from a 3p excited state to a 1s ground state. After the transition, a uniform magnetic field is applied, causing the energy levels to split. Ignore the spin effect. Determine the ml values for the initial and final states for the transition.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ml = -1 to ml = 0
m = 0 to ml = 0
ml = 1 to ml= 0
m = 0 to ml = 0
ml = 1 to ml= 0
B
ml = -2 to ml = 0
m = 0 to ml = 0
ml = 2 to ml= 0
m = 0 to ml = 0
ml = 2 to ml= 0
C
ml = -3 to ml = 0
m = 0 to ml = 0
ml = 3 to ml= 0
m = 0 to ml = 0
ml = 3 to ml= 0
D
ml = -4 to ml = 0
m = 0 to ml = 0
ml = 4 to ml= 0
m = 0 to ml = 0
ml = 4 to ml= 0