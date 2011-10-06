Consider a negatively charged particle (electron) that is assumed to be perfectly spherical in shape. The negatively charged elementary particle that orbits the atom's nuclei has a radius of 2.14 x10-14 m and the magnitude of its spin angular momentum is (6/7)1/2 ħ. Find its angular speed (ω) and the speed ν of a point at the equator of the negatively charged particle. What can you say about the model's validity based on your results?