50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a negatively charged particle (electron) that is assumed to be perfectly spherical in shape. The negatively charged elementary particle that orbits the atom's nuclei has a radius of 2.14 x10-14 m and the magnitude of its spin angular momentum is (6/7)1/2 ħ. Find its angular speed (ω) and the speed ν of a point at the equator of the negatively charged particle. What can you say about the model's validity based on your results?
A
ω = 9.71 × 1025rad/s
v = 2.21 × 107 m/s and model is valid
B
ω = 5.85 × 1023rad/s
v = 1.25 × 1010 m/s and model is invalid
C
ω = 7.13 × 1028rad/s
v = 3.21 × 105 m/s and model is invalid
D
ω = 6.75 × 1021rad/s
v = 1.12 × 108 m/s and model is valid
