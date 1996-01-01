30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a uniform magnetic field that is perpendicular to the plane of the area of a circular coil having a radius of 5 cm, moving with a speed of 5 m/s. Determine the induced emf in the coil if the speed and magnetic field are both doubled.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
emf is zero
B
emf is 100 mV
C
emf is maximum
D
cannot be determined