30. Induction and Inductance
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The magnetic field is increasing at a rate of 0.0500 T/s through a circular solenoid of a radius of 10 cm. A circular loop of diameter 9.0 cm is centered about the solenoid axis. Calculate the emf induced in the loop
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.18 × 10-3 V
B
2.93 × 10-4 V
C
3.00 × 10-4 V
D
3.18 × 10-4 V