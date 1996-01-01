30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
A circular coil with a radius of 1.80 cm and 150 turns rotates in a magnetic field of 0.0650 T. If 28.0 mV is the maximum emf produced, calculate the angular speed of the coil.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.82 rad/s
B
3.82 rad/s
C
2.82 rad/s
D
1.52 rad/s