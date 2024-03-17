13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
A car tire with a of mass 9.6 kg and a diameter of 38 cm is moving at a constant speed of 160 km/h. It has a uniform rotational speed of 1400 rpm. Determine what the fraction value of its total kinetic energy that is due to its rotation will be. (Consider the tire as a hoop.)
