24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using a simplified model reminiscent of early atomic models like the Bohr model, consider a copper atom (Z=29) with a positive charge of +Ze at its center. This is surrounded by a uniform negative charge of -Ze in a spherical region of radius R = 0.13 nm. Calculate the electric field strength at a distance r = 1/4 R from the center of the sphere.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.4 × 1012 N/C
B
2.3 × 10-15 N/C
C
3.1 × 10-14 N/C
D
3.9 × 1013 N/C