24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an infinite plate of charge with a thickness of d, centered in the yz-plane. The plate has a non-uniform volume charge density ρ given by ρ = Be-(|x|/x₀), where B and x0 are constants and x is the distance from the center of the plate to an arbitrary point on the x-axis. Determine the magnitude of the electric field at a distance x.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E = (Bx0/ε0) [ e-(|x|/x0)]
B
E = (Bx0/ε0) [1- e-(|x|/x0)]
C
E = (Bx0ε0) [1- e-(|x|/x0)]
D
E = (Bx0ε0) [e-(|x|/x0)]