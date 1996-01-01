24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student measures the strength of the electric field created by a small positively charged object at a distance of R = 0.2 m from it and comes up with a value of 2 × 106 N/C. Find i) the electric flux (ΦE) through a Gaussian sphere of radius R centered at the location of the object and ii) the charge (q) of the object.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) ΦE = 0.50 × 105 N•m2 /C;
ii) q = 4.44 × 10-9 C
B
i) ΦE = 1.00 × 106 N•m2 /C;
ii) q = 4.44 × 10-9 C
C
i) ΦE = 1.00 × 106 N•m2 /C;
ii) q = 8.85 × 10-6 C
D
i) ΦE = 1.50 × 106 N•m2 /C;
ii) q = 8.85 × 10-6 C
