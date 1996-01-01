14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chocolate box of mass m1 = 1 kg and an ice bucket of mass m2 = 3 kg are connected by a rope over a pulley of radius 20 cm. The chocolate box rests on a frictionless horizontal table. The hanging ice bucket is released vertically from rest and reaches a speed of 2 m/s after 1 s. Let T1 be the tension in the part of the cord attached to m1 and T2 be the tension in the part of the cord attached to m2. Find the tension in each part of the rope.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
T1 = 1 N ; T2 = 23.4 N
B
T1 = 1 N ; T2 = 26.4 N
C
T1 = 2 N ; T2 = 23.4 N
D
T1 = 2 N ; T2 = 26.4 N