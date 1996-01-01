A chocolate box of mass m 1 = 1 kg and an ice bucket of mass m 2 = 3 kg are connected by a rope over a pulley of radius 20 cm. The chocolate box rests on a frictionless horizontal table. The hanging ice bucket is released vertically from rest and reaches a speed of 2 m/s after 1 s. Let T 1 be the tension in the part of the cord attached to m 1 and T 2 be the tension in the part of the cord attached to m 2 . Find the tension in each part of the rope.