35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
134PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hydrogen atom in an excited state level (n = 4) spontaneously emits and returns to the excited state level (n = 2). Determine the wavelength (λ), frequency (f), and energy (E), in eV, of this optical transition corresponding to the Hβ line of the Balmer series.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ = 365 nm
f = 8.21 × 1014Hz
E = 5.43 eV
B
λ = 486 nm
f = 6.17 × 1014Hz
E = 2.56 eV
C
λ = 729 nm
f = 4.10 × 105Hz
E = 27.1 eV
D
λ = 1459 nm
f = 2.15 × 106Hz
E = 8.7 eV
