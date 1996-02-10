35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
135PRACTICE PROBLEM
A nitrogen (N2) laser beam is used to excite a doped glass matrix. The N2 laser operates at a wavelength of 337 nm with an output power of 0.3 W. Calculate the number of photons per second produced by the N2 laser.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.90 × 1014 photons /s
B
2.96 × 1015 photons /s
C
9.89 × 1016 photons /s
D
5.08 × 1017 photons /s