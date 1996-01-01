35. Special Relativity
133PRACTICE PROBLEM
A doubly ionized lithium (Li 2+) atom (Z=3) is a hydrogen-like atom. Calculate the shortest and longest wavelengths in the Lyman and Paschen series Li2+. Specify the region of the electromagnetic (ultraviolet UV, or extreme ultraviolet EUV) spectrum in which this wavelength appears.
Lyman series: Shortest wavelength: 10.1 nm (EUV) longest wavelength: 13.5 nm (EUV)
Pashen series: Shortest wavelength: 91.2 nm (EUV) longest wavelength: 208 nm (UV)
Lyman series: Shortest wavelength: 90.7 nm (UV) longest wavelength: 207 nm (UV)
Pashen series: Shortest wavelength: 40.3 nm (EUV) longest wavelength: 60.4 nm (EUV)
Lyman series: Shortest wavelength: 40.3 nm (EUV) longest wavelength: 60.4 nm (EUV) in the visible region
Pashen series: Shortest wavelength: 90.7 nm (UV): 207 nm (UV)
Lyman series: Shortest wavelength: 10.1 nm (EUV) longest wavelength: 13.5 nm (EUV)
Pashen series: Shortest wavelength: 40.3 nm (EUV) longest wavelength: 60.4 nm (EUV)
